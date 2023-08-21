Meyer made his first appearance for Single-A Jupiter on Saturday, allowing two hits over three scoreless innings while striking out four without walking a batter.

The 10th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, and the first prep pitcher selected, Meyer dominated St. Lucie for 39 pitches (25 strikes) while flashing his plus fastball and slider. The 18-year-old made two quick appearances for the Marlins' Florida Complex League affiliate before a promotion to Single-A, but the organization isn't likely to push him too hard in his pro debut. As the team has shown with Eury Perez, however, age is less important than talent when it comes to being pushed up the ladder by the Marlins, so if Meyer continues to deal for Jupiter, an aggressive assignment to High-A to begin 2024 would be on the table.