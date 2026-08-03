Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Holds on for 17th save

Fairbanks secured the save Sunday against the Mets, allowing no hits and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Fairbanks gave a listless Mets offense some life Sunday, putting the possible winning run at the plate after issuing a pair of free passes, but he hung on by getting A.J. Ewing to fly out and end the game. The hard-throwing right-hander hasn't been particularly reliable this season as Miami's closer, but he has rattled off five consecutive hitless innings. Fairbanks has a 6.37 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB with 17 saves in 20 attempts over 35.1 innings in 2026.