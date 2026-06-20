Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Notches save No. 10

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Fairbanks worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 10th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Giants. He didn't strike out a batter.

The right-hander needed 17 pitches (12 strikes) to coax weak contact out of Drew Gilbert, Daniel Susac and Luis Arraez to wrap things up. Fairbanks hasn't blown a save since May 16, his first appearance back from a stint on the IL, and since that game he's converted all five of his chances while posting a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 11 innings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!