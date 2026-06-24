Marlins' Pete Fairbanks: Stumbles in non-save situation

Fairbanks gave up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers. He struck out one.

Called in to protect a 6-2 lead, Fairbanks made things interesting by serving up a two-out solo shot to Joc Pederson before hitting Wyatt Langford with a pitch and giving up an RBI triple to Brandon Nimmo. Josh Jung then nearly tied the game on a hanging slider, but instead the ball came up a couple feet short of the fence in center field for the final out. Fairbanks has had a bumpy June, posting a 5.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings, but he's gone a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances this month while adding a win and a hold in nine appearances.