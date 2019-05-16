Ferrell (biceps) has joined Double-A Jacksonville for a minor-league rehab assignment, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Rule 5 pick has been sidelined all season with biceps tendinitis, but he's been cleared to begin a rehab stint after appearing in some games at extended spring training with no issues. Given the length of his absence, Ferrell will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before being cleared to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories