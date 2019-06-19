Herrera was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

The Marlins need to clear a roster spot for the addition of Zac Gallen, who will have his contract purchased ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Cardinals. Herrera didn't stake a particularly firm claim to a roster spot, hitting just .200/.288/.314 in 63 games, recording the exact same .602 OPS that he recorded in his debut season.