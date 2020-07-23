Herrera (heel) is not included on the Yankees' active 30-man roster.
Herrera was once a candidate for a roster spot after impressing during spring training, but he dealt with pain in both heels throughout much of summer camp and wasn't able to play in any of the team's three exhibition contests. It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will be placed on the injured list or assigned to the team's alternate training site.
