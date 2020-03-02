Herrera has gone 7-for-14 with four RBI in Grapefruit League action and has "opened eyes" in camp, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Herrera hasn't hit well thus far in the majors -- he owns a career .225 average in 383 at-bats -- but his versatility in the field and hot start to spring have impressed team officials. Still, the 27-year-old is not on the 40-man roster and remains a longshot to make the Opening Day roster in spite of a rash of injuries to Yankee position players this spring.