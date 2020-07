Manager Aaron Boone revealed Monday that Herrera is dealing with pain in both of his heels, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Herrera's heel issues started up at the end of spring training, but the problem has resurfaced and has kept him off the field since Thursday. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. The 27-year-old impressed as a non-roster invitee during spring training this year, but he isn't expected to make much of an impact in the majors in 2020.