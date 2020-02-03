Yankees' Rosell Herrera: Invited to Yankees camp
Herrera joined the Yankees as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Herrera has appeared in 149 career big-league games, spending time with the Reds, Royals and Marlins. He hasn't found much success at the plate, hitting .225/.286/.316 with three homers. His ability to play both middle infield spots and center field theoretically helps him earn a bench role, but his bat appears to be too weak for that to happen on a contending team.
