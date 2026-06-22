Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Fans six in no-decision

Gusto did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings.

Gusto turned in one of his better outings of the season, setting a season high with six strikeouts. The lone blemish came in the third inning, when he allowed a walk and two hits, including an RBI single by Casey Schmitt. Outside of that frame, Gusto kept the Giants largely in check and showed more improvement in the swing-and-miss department. While the overall results have been uneven, he has at least proven capable of handling a starter's role when called upon, which could earn him additional opportunities in the rotation moving forward. Despite the encouraging outing, the right-hander still owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 18 innings this season.