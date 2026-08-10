Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Goes four innings in no-decision

Gusto did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.

Gusto threw 44 of 60 pitches for strikes, settling in with two scoreless innings after allowing runs in each of his first two frames. It was a short outing considering the 27-year-old logged 11 innings over his previous two turns, including an 83-pitch quality start Tuesday. He owns a 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 43:14 K across 49 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Reds next weekend.