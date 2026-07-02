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Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Goes three innings vs. Rockies

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gusto did not factor into the decision Thursday against Colorado, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

After he was handed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Gusto gave up a solo home run to Mickey Moniak in the bottom half of the frame before the Rockies tacked on two more runs in the third. Gusto has seen a limited workload since joining the Marlins rotation -- he's yet to make it through five innings in six starts. Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.55 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings.

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