Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Goes three innings vs. Rockies

Gusto did not factor into the decision Thursday against Colorado, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

After he was handed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Gusto gave up a solo home run to Mickey Moniak in the bottom half of the frame before the Rockies tacked on two more runs in the third. Gusto has seen a limited workload since joining the Marlins rotation -- he's yet to make it through five innings in six starts. Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.55 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings.