The Marlins recalled Gusto from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Gusto will draw the start in Friday's contest versus the Blue Jays in what will be his second outing for the Marlins since he landed with Miami in a trade that sent Jesus Sanchez to the Astros. The righty holds a 4.89 ERA in 92 innings at the big-league level in 2025, though that's come with a promising 95:30 K:BB. Gusto should get the chance to stick in the Marlins' rotation for the rest of the season if he performs.