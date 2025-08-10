Gusto (7-5) took the loss against Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

The Marlins acquired Gusto in a deadline deal with Houston and initially sent him to Triple-A Jacksonville. However, the big-league squad needed a spot starter for Saturday's twin bill and added the right-hander as the 27th man. Gusto held his own -- though he took the loss, he notched a quality start and racked up an impressive 15 whiffs en route to eight punchouts. Despite the strong performance, Gusto will need to return to the minors ahead of Sunday's series finale unless the Marlins instead opt to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for him with a different move.