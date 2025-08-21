Gusto will be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

He's taking the spot in the rotation that belonged to Cal Quantrill, who was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Thursday. Gusto was acquired from the Astros in the Jesus Sanchez deal at the trade deadline, and he'll be making his second start with the big-league club. He spun six innings against Atlanta on Aug. 9, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out eight. The rookie right-hander has a combined 4.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 95:30 K:BB across 92 innings with Houston and Miami this season.