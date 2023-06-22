Rogers (biceps/shoulder) is still shut down from throwing, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He logged two excellent rehab starts May 30 and June 4 on his way back from a left biceps strain before getting shut down with right shoulder discomfort. It is unclear when Rogers will be able to resume a throwing program, but it's concerning that something with his non-throwing shoulder has kept him from throwing for multiple weeks.
