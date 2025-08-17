Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Johnston was part of the lineup for three of the past four games while the Marlins faced off against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Sunday while southpaw Garrett Crochet takes the bump for Boston. Johnston is slashing .214/.241/.357 with one home run and one stolen base over 29 plate appearances since getting called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on July 29.