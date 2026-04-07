Johnston went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 9-7 win against Houston on Monday.

The Rockies trailed 3-0 before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Johnston was a big part of that explosion, cashing in a run on a double and subsequently coming around to score. The 28-year-old then accounted for Colorado's final run with a 407-foot solo blast in the sixth. Johnston batted cleanup Monday and could stick there if he continues to swing a hot bat. On the season, he's slashing .333/.355/.600 with two homers, five RBI and four runs.