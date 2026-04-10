Rockies' Troy Johnston: Getting rest Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.
Johnston will head to the bench Friday after going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts during Thursday's loss. Tyler Freeman will start in right field as a result and bat second.
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