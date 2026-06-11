Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Defangs D-backs for first victory

Phillips (1-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out five batters over five-plus scoreless innings.

Phillips served as a bulk reliever in his previous outing June 5, but he was deployed as a starter Thursday. The right-hander excelled in that role, limiting the Diamondbacks to just one hit through five frames. Phillips went back out for the sixth and yielded a single before being lifted at 70 pitches. Having worked out of the bullpen for most of the campaign, Phillips isn't yet up to a full starter's workload, topping out at 82 pitches in that June 5 piggyback appearance. He should be able to push his pitch count up as he settles into the rotation, and he may be worth a look for fantasy managers in need of pitching given his 2.95 ERA across 18.1 innings since moving into the rotation. His 14:8 K:BB over that span is less appealing, though.