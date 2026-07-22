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Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Falls to Astros

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Phillips (2-5) completed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters in a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Phillips fell behind quickly, giving up a leadoff homer to Jeremy Pena in the bottom of the first inning. The righty hurler got through the third and fourth frames facing the minimum six batters, but he was pulled with one out in the fifth and was charged with an additional run, which was unearned, following his departure. While his final line wasn't entirely disastrous, Phillips managed just two punchouts and saw his season record drop to 2-5. He's lined up for a tough matchup against Philadelphia his next time out.

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