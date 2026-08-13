Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Falls to Pittsburgh

Phillips (3-6) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

After holding the Pirates scoreless through his first four innings, Phillips ran into trouble in the fifth, where he gave up two runs on a balk and a Jared Triolo homer before he was charged with another two runs in the sixth. Phillips had been pitching well coming into the day, working to a 3.33 ERA across 24.1 innings in his previous six outings. His ERA now sits at 3.65 over 98.2 innings this year with a 1.36 WHIP and 76:40 K:BB. Phillips is tentatively in line to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.