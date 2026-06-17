Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Flops in Philly

Phillips (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering eight runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over four innings as the Marlins fell 8-2 to the Phillies. He struck out four.

The Phillies put up three runs off the right-hander in the first inning without leaving the yard, but even that small grace note on the outing was quickly spoiled as Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber all launched homers before Phillips got the hook after 79 pitches (48 strikes). The eight earned runs allowed were more than Phillips had given up in his prior 11 appearances and 31.1 innings combined, spiking his ERA on the season from 1.86 to 3.10, while the three longs balls were more than he's served up all year. He'll try to shake off this disaster in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Giants.