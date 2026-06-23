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Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Logs first quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Phillips took a no-decision Monday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.

It was Phillips' finest showing as a starter this year, as he turned in his first quality start Monday. The 28-year-old right-hander also threw a season-high 89 pitches, suggesting he's just about fully stretched out and ready to handle a traditional starter's workload going forward. Phillips, who has a 3.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 49:30 K:BB over 58.1 innings, tentatively lines up to take at least one more turn through Miami's rotation in St. Louis over the weekend.

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