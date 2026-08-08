Marlins' Tyler Phillips: No-decision vs. Halos

Phillips did not factor into Friday's loss to the Angels, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings.

Phillips gave up a solo home run to Mike Trout in the first inning, but that ended up being the only run that the former yielded in Friday's start. Phillips was pulled from the game after giving up a single in the fifth inning and ended up tossing only 61 pitches (45 strikes) while inducing nine whiffs. He'll take a 3.47 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 93.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Pirates.