Marlins' Tyler Phillips: One bad inning in first loss

Phillips (0-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday; allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts over five innings.

Phillips allowed four baserunners and three runs in the fourth inning while throwing just 43 of 72 pitches for strikes and generating only six whiffs. On the bright side, it was his longest outing of the season in both innings and pitches as he continues to get stretched out to remain in the rotation. The 28-year-old will carry a 1.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB across 38.2 innings between two starts and 15 relief appearances into a home matchup against the Rays next weekend.