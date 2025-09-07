Phillips will serve as an the Marlins' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Phillips made seven starts for Philadelphia in 2024, but he's been deployed exclusively as a reliever during his first season in Miami. Though he's in line for his first start of 2025 while taking on his former team, Phillips isn't expected to cover much more than an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Sunday had been Adam Mazur's turn in the rotation, so Mazur could be deployed in bulk relief behind Phillips.