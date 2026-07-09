Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Rebounds in second win

Phillips (2-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing four hits and two walks across five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Phillips, who gave up five runs in just 3.1 innings in his last start against the A's. Prior to that outing, Phillips had turned in back-to-back quality starts, allowing just four runs across 13.1 innings in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old right-hander sports a 3.28 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 55:34 K:BB across 74 innings this season.