Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Saddled with third loss

Phillips (1-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over 7.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Phillips logged his longest outing of the year, with the only damage coming on a Bryan Torres two-run homer in the second inning, but a lack of run support saddled the right-hander with the loss. Despite working deep into Sunday's contest, Phillips didn't generate many swings and misses, recording his fewest strikeouts in a start this season, though he also didn't issue a walk for the first time as a starter. The 28-year-old will take a 3.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 50:30 K:BB across 65.2 innings and 22 appearances (six starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Friday on the road against the Athletics.