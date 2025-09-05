Bellozo is slated to start Friday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bellozo opened the season as a starter for Miami, but despite turning in a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings over his first five outings, he was dispatched to the bullpen in mid-May. With injuries having piled up in the Miami rotation of late, Bellozo will now get the chance to pick up his sixth start of the season, but he could be headed back to a relief role after Friday's contest. In his most recent appearance this part Friday against the Mets, Bellozo tossed 4.1 innings and 65 pitches out of the bullpen, so he should be able to provide the Marlins with a decent amount of length in his first start since May 13.