McCambley was promoted to Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.
McCambley was drafted number 75 overall by Miami in last year's draft. The right-hander began his professional career this season at High-A Beloit, and it didn't take long for him to show the Marlins he's ready to move to Double-A. McCambley started in each of his 11 appearances with the Snappers, posting a 3.79 ERA to go along with a very impressive 73:6 K:BB. He figures to continue in a starting role with Pensacola, though it still remains a strong possibility that he'll eventually be converted to a reliever.