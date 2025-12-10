The Phillies selected McCambley with the 12th pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

A third-round pick in 2020, McCambley spent the first five-plus years of his pro career in the Marlins organization. He reached Triple-A for the first time in 2025 as a reliever, logging a 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB in 40.2 innings across 36 appearances. His stuff isn't quite as good as his 2025 results might indicate, but he has a quality slider and cutter to help offset the fact his fastball sits in the 93-95 mph range with poor movement.