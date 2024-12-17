Waddell agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Waddell hasn't seen any MLB action since 2021 during stops in Minnesota, St. Louis and Baltimore, and he's spent the last three seasons overseas with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization. The southpaw has revitalized his career in the KBO, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 215:65 K:BB through 144.1 innings over this three-year stretch. Waddell will be a strong candidate to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Syracuse.