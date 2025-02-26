Waddell might be an option for the Mets' rotation this season, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

New York has already seen Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) go down this spring, with both pitchers expected to begin the season on the injured list. If the spate of injuries continues, Waddell could find himself in the mix for some March or April starts. The 30-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, spending the last three years in the KBO, and after signing a minor-league contract with the Mets in December, the team would need to find room for him on the 40-man roster to add him to the big-league rotation.