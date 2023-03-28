Montes de Oca will undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to remove bone fragments from his right elbow, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports.

Dorsey hears that the 26-year-old right-hander is looking at around four months of rest and rehab "with a possible return to action in mid-August." Montes de Oca made his MLB debut in 2022 and almost certainly would have been given another shot at some point in the first half of the 2023 campaign. He spent the majority of last season in the upper minors, pitching to a 3.33 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 51.1 innings between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.