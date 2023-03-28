Carrasco (elbow) threw 70 pitches Tuesday in a minor-league game, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Carrasco was scratched from a minor-league start last week due to what was called "elbow maintenance." There doesn't seem to be much -- if any -- concern around the veteran right-hander, who is lined up to make his first regular-season start for the Mets next Monday at the Brewers.

