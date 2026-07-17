Mets' Christian Scott: Quiets Phillies in third win

Scott (3-1) earned the win Thursday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Scott was impressive Thursday, blanking a formidable Philadelphia lineup over 5.2 frames. However, the 27-year-old right-hander has still yet to complete six innings in any outing during 2026, as the Mets opted to bring in southpaw Brooks Raley to put out the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh to end the sixth frame Thursday. Despite a lack of consistent length, Scott is set to take a strong 2.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 72:26 K:BB across 59.2 innings into his next scheduled start against Milwaukee.