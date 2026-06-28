Mets' Christian Scott: Strikes out six in return

Scott did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Scott took the mound for the first time since June 11 and generated a whopping 17 whiffs on 82 pitches, with a two-run homer by Bryce Harper serving as his only blemish. The 27-year-old handled a typical workload Saturday, as he's pitched beyond the fifth inning just twice in 10 outings this season. He'll carry a 3.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB across 45 innings into a road matchup with Atlanta next weekend.