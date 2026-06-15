Mets' Christian Scott: Ticketed for IL

The Mets are expected to place Scott on the 15-day injured list in the coming days, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Scott is reportedly tending to a hip issue, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Though it's unclear when Scott sustained the injury, the Mets believe that the 27-year-old righty is dealing with a minor concern. In any case, the loss of Scott further depletes the Mets' rotation depth and will require the team to add another pitcher to the mix Tuesday, when Scott had been scheduled to start against the Reds. If he isn't needed in relief of starter Tobias Myers in Monday's series opener, David Peterson could be a leading candidate to take Scott's spot in the rotation. The Mets could also look to call up Jack Wenninger or Zach Thornton from Triple-A Syracuse to fill a spot until Kodai Senga (arm) is cleared to return from the IL.