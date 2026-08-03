Mets' Clay Holmes: Completes third rehab start

Holmes (fibula) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters across 5.1 innings in a rehab start Sunday with High-A Brooklyn.

Making what may have been his final start as a member of the Mets organization, Holmes showed that he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list after being shelved for the past two and a half months due to a right fibula fracture. He built up to 73 pitches in Sunday's outing, spotting 53 of his offerings for strikes while sporting a sinker that sat around 91-to-93 mph. According to John Flanigan of SNY.tv, the Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rays and Rangers all had scouts in attendance in Brooklyn to monitor the 32-year-old right-hander, who is a prime candidate to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline.