Mets' Clay Holmes: Looks ready to return from IL

Holmes (lower leg) tossed four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out three over 59 pitches (37 strikes).

The veteran right-hander made his first rehab start July 23 for Triple-A Syracuse, but weather concerns caused the Mets to shift his second outing to the Florida State League. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, scouts from multiple teams were in attendance for Holmes' start as he topped out at 94.1 mph with his sinker and deployed all five of his pitches. His current schedule might allow him to come off the IL and make one big-league start for the Mets before Monday's trade deadline, assuming he isn't moved before then. Holmes' current contract includes a $12 million player option for 2027 that he's almost certain to decline after posting a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through his first 52.2 innings this season before a comebacker in a May 15 start fractured his right fibula.