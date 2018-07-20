Smith was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Smith will provide additional depth to New York's bullpen ahead of this weekend series against the Yankees. He's only made three appearances at the big-league level this year, though he was sporting a 2.76 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 32.2 innings with Las Vegas at the time of this promotion. Look for him to be utilized out of low-leverage situations.

More News
Our Latest Stories