Diaz (3-1) allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning and earned a win over the Rockies on Friday.

Diaz tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up the win after the Mets walked it off in the bottom of the frame. It was his first win since May 29 and he lowered his season ERA to 1.40 through 51 appearances. The 28-year-old has given up just one run over his last 24 frames.