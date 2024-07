The Mets activated Diaz from his 10-game suspension Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Diaz was dealt an automatic 10-game suspension June 24 for the use of an illegal substance on the mound, and he'll now reclaim his usual role as New York's closer. The 30-year-old has been met with struggles this season, putting up a 4.70 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 23 innings, but his return will still provide a much-needed boost to the Mets' bullpen, which posted an 8.37 ERA while Diaz was suspended.