Mets' Francisco Lindor: Closing in on return

Lindor (calf) played all nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, and he's expected to play a simulated game Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The star shortstop will likely then get a day off before potentially being activated from the injured list Wednesday. Even if Lindor needs a little more time at that point, he's tracking toward a return to the big-league lineup this week. Through his first 105 plate appearances this season prior to straining his left calf April 22, Lindor had a .226/.314/.335 slash line with two homers, two steals, five RBI and 14 runs.