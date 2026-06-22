Mets' Francisco Lindor: Could return from IL on Wednesday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Lindor (calf) could return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Lindor is slated to make the third appearance of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse, and if he receives a positive evaluation when he's re-examined following that game, the Mets will likely activate the veteran shortstop. Bo Bichette has been serving as the Mets' primary option at shortstop since a left calf strain forced Lindor to the IL on April 23, but Bichette will shift back to third base on a full-time basis once the five-time All-Star is back in the fold.