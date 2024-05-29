X-rays on Lindor's left index finger came back negative after he injured it on a bunt attempt during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Despite injuring his finger during the first game of Tuesday's action, Lindor was still able to play in the nightcap and go 1-for-4. The 30-year-old shortstop is dealing with a bit of swelling in his finger, so it's possible he sits down for a day or two until the swelling goes down; however, a long-term absence seems unlikely.