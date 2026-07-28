Mets' Francisco Lindor: Explodes for two homers, six RBI

Lindor went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, a walk and six total RBI in a 14-3 win against Atlanta on Monday.

Lindor was instrumental in helping New York hang around in the early portion of the game, knocking in his team's first three runs on an RBI triple and a two-run homer. The game was tied 3-3 through five frames, and Lindor added a two-run blast in the eighth inning to cap an 11-run explosion against Atlanta reliever Connor Thomas. Lindor has a trio of three-hit games over 10 contests since the All-Star break, so he may be coming around after a slow start to the campaign. He's still at only eight home runs through 50 contests, so he'd have to finish the season on an absolutely torrid heater to reach 30 long balls for a fourth straight year.