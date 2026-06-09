Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Full baseball activities this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lindor (calf) will go through full baseball activities this week during the Mets' homestand, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Lindor has been ramping up his activity level recently and will have no apparent restrictions this week as he continues to crank it up a notch. The star shortstop has been sidelined since late April with a left calf strain, so he is sure to require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mets' active roster. Those rehab games could come next week if all goes well with Lindor's workouts this week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!