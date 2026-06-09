Mets' Francisco Lindor: Full baseball activities this week

Lindor (calf) will go through full baseball activities this week during the Mets' homestand, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Lindor has been ramping up his activity level recently and will have no apparent restrictions this week as he continues to crank it up a notch. The star shortstop has been sidelined since late April with a left calf strain, so he is sure to require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Mets' active roster. Those rehab games could come next week if all goes well with Lindor's workouts this week.